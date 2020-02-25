2 Children save baby sister from mom in South Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say a South Florida mother tried to strangle her own children.

Ailenys Carmenate was wiping back tears before the bond court judge had even called her name.

Carmenate was arrested on two counts of attempted premeditated murder after she allegedly tried to strangle her six-month-old baby girl.

According to police Carmenate was locked in a room with the baby when her 12-year-old and 9-year-old pulled Carmenate’s hair, bit her arms, and kicked her to save the baby’s life, court documents said.

Police sais the baby’s father, Randy Montano, tried to wrestle Carmenate’s hands from the baby’s neck, causing a fall which then led to the baby suffering a head injury.

Montano escapes with the baby, and Carmenate then attempted to choke her 12-year-old son, who luckily was able to escape.

As he ran away, he told police he saw his mother dragging his 9-year-old sister by the hair back into the room.

The daughter told investigators her mom began squeezing and twisting her throat until she could no longer breathe. This caused neck trauma which led to bleeding and swelling.

Montano says the baby is doing well, and he claims this is the first time Carmenate has ever done anything like this and suggested she is suffering from post-partum depression.

Carmenate is facing multiple charges including two counts of premeditated attempted murder.