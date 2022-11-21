ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested Monday after investigators said they allegedly strangled an 8-year-old boy to death earlier this month. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo Reyes, 33, have been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10 and Injury to a Child.

According to an affidavit, on November 5, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odess Fire Rescue, were called to a home in the 2000 block of N Huntington in reference to an unresponsive child. At the scene, paramedics attempted to resuscitate an eight-year-old boy, identified only as AC. He was then taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the child had suspicious injuries, including lacerations to his head, back, and legs, and was “malnourished and small” for his age.

The boy’s mother, identified as Lange, told investigators that AC had woken up after having an accident in his bed. She said that she carried him to the bathroom to clean him and then carried him to the living room where she placed him on the couch. She said she was talking to the boy when his head “fell back” and he stopped breathing.

The mother stated she then called 911.

Six other children were living in the home at the time and were questioned by law enforcement; the two oldest children told investigators that their dad, identified as Reyes, was also in the home the day their brother died. Investigators said Reyes denied causing any injuries to the child but did admit to being in the home that day. He then asked for an attorney and refused to provide any additional information.

An autopsy report later stated the boy showed signs of hemorrhaging around his neck and died after being strangled. The report also confirmed that the boy was malnourished and showed other signs of neglect.

Both Lange and Reyes were taken into custody Monday morning on a warrant.

While the victim was not identified by investigators, local obituaries identified the boy as a third grade student named Arturo. Family members said Arturo enjoyed playing games on his iPad and playing Call of Duty and Fortnite. Arturo was laid to rest on November 15.