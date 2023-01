Sunland Park and Dona Ana County fire departments responded to a mobile home fire along Fielder Court on Jan. 27.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sunland Park and Dona Ana County fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Friday morning, according to Sunland Park fire’s Twitter account.

The fire happened along the 100 block of Fielder Court, which is off McNutt Road and near Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.

Two cats were rescued and one firefighter was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.