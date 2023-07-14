EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting outside of an Eastside bar that killed two people and injured four others, El Paso Police said.

Andrew James Williams, 20, and Aaron John, 22, both listed as Fort Bliss residents, have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, July 13, in the parking lot of the Ditzy Duck bar, 1160 Airway.

Surveillance footage was obtained and investigators were able to determine that an assault had happened. After that, the two suspects both pulled out handguns and began firing into the crowd, El Paso Police said.

James Nicholson, 26, was found in the parking lot and died at the scene. Alexa Retana, 27, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Four others were injured and ranged in age from 25 to 30 years old.

Police were able to obtain a description of the vehicle that Williams and John fled in. With assistance from Fort Bliss Military Police, the vehicle was stopped at the Fort Bliss Constitution Gate.

The two suspects were arrested after arrest warrants were obtained. Both have been charged with capital murder and each have a $2.5 million bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the non-emergency police number at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).