$2.4 million worth of meth hidden in saw machine, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers intercepted a load of methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million on Monday at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.
Officers were conducting a secondary inspection on a 1999 Ford F-550 carrying a saw machine when a drug-sniffing dog then alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
The machine and drugs had a combined weight of 172 pounds, though an exact weight the meth alone has yet to determined.
“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement efforts for these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country,” said Gregory Alvarez, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.
On May 23, CBP officers seized a similar amount of meth at the Hidalgo-McAllen Port of Entry in Hidalgo, Texas.
A 20-year-old Houston woman allegedly hid more than 122 pounds of meth inside the gas tank of her Ford pickup. The drugs were worth an estimated $2.4 million. That case was also turned over to ICE-HSI.
Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.
Border crime
- Texas woman, 20, stashes load of meth inside Ford pickup, CBP says
- Grenade launcher, smoke bombs seized as holiday weekend kicked off at El Paso ports
- Game wardens seize illegally obtained seafood at South Texas border crossing
- Border officers seize over 3,000 pounds of marijuana in broccoli shipment
- 1,000 fake COVID-19 test kits seized at NM border crossing
- CBP: Man tries to walk past border crossing with heroin, meth, oxycodone in his jeans
- 10 wanted fugitives arrested during
weekendat TX, NM border crossings
- CBP stops two vehicles full of bologna at El Paso ports of entry
- CBP: Alleged smuggler lined inside of pickup bed with 334 pounds of pot
- Alleged drug smuggler has COVID-19 and ties to
cartel, CBP says
- Fugitives keep CBP officers busy during Mother’s Day weekend
- Cocaine and meth in the millions seized at South Texas checkpoints
- Border agents encounter smugglers armed with AR-15 in Arizona
- Dolls seized after border officers find ‘Ambien’ pills hidden inside one
- Meth, stolen SUV intercepted at separate NM Border Patrol checkpoints
- Teen girl stashes load of meth inside portable speaker box, CBP says
- Special agents seize unauthorized COVID-19 test kits, diluted cleaning supplies at El Paso border
- Man found hiding under
loadof furniture at NM border crossing
- CBP officers
find300 pounds of pot in commercialtruck at Santa Teresa port
- CBP: Pedestrian attempts crossing
border, drugs hidden inside her body
- 74-year-old cocaine smuggler stopped at El Paso port of entry, CBP says
- Replica grenade among weapons, ammo seized en route to Mexico
- Border officers seize batch of thermometers, not FDA-approved
- CBP officers arrest teenager with 15 pounds of meth in Cadillac
- Tractor-trailers carrying $8.7 million in meth, pot stopped at South Texas border crossing
- Clorox bottles filled with water seized at Texas border crossing
- Odd little things: CBP airport inspectors keep potentially hazardous items out and grounded
- CBP officers seize fake COVID-19 test kits at LAX
- Mexican man found hiding inside
backseat of carat California border crossing
- Dallas mom, teen son stash $3 million worth of meth and heroin in tires of SUV, CBP says
- South Texas border officers intercept nearly $6 million worth of cocaine, meth
- Bologna bust: Border officers seize prohibited pork product
- Liquid cocaine in shampoo bottles seized, CBP says
- Corn pest: Border officers detect snout weevil for
firsttime in agricultural shipment
- CBP: 2nd mom tries to smuggle meth through same California checkpoint
Womanhid load of meth inside her body, CBP says
- 2 women attempt to smuggle thousands of rounds of ammunition into Mexico, CBP says
- $6 million in liquid meth seized at South Texas border crossings
- ‘Huge’ load of liquid meth seized at El Paso border crossing
- South Texas border officers intercept nearly $6 million worth of cocaine, meth