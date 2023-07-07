EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With support from the City of Las Cruces, the LiftFund has launched the Revitalize Las Cruces Small Business Grant Program, which consists of a $1 million grant fund to support small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.

This initiative will provide grants up to $25,000 to eligible small business owners in the City of Las Cruces.

The grant funds can be utilized for expenses such as payroll, working capital, business rent, inventory, supplies, equipment and other operational costs.

LiftFund, which was funded by the City of Las Cruces as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is a nonprofit organization that provides access to business capital and education.

“LiftFund is honored to stand alongside the City of Las Cruces in empowering small businesses and fostering their growth,” said Janie Barrera, founder of LiftFund. “Through this grant program, we aim to extend a helping hand to the entrepreneurs who have faced unparalleled challenges during these trying times. By investing in their success, we are not only promoting economic resilience but also ensuring a bright future for our community.”

Small business owners are encouraged to attend a virtual info session to learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements, necessary documentation and the program’s timeline. The bilingual virtual information session is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 17.

As a dedicated nonprofit community lender, LiftFund has long been committed to supporting underserved and underestimated small business owners.

Since 2015, LiftFund have injected nearly $1.3 million in small business loans into New Mexico’s diverse entrepreneurial landscape, resulting in an estimated economic impact of $18 million and nearly 200 jobs created and retained, according to a press release sent by TexasCreative.

In addition, the application submission window will remain open until Friday, July 28.

More information about the program is available on the website at www.revitalizelascrucesgrant.com.