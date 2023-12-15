EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces jury found a 19-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder for shooting and killing a man who was walking home back in 2021, according to a press release sent by the Third Judicial District Attorney.

Jamari Sanchez, 19, was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, but was tried as an adult and will be facing adult sanctions at sentencing for the murder of Mathew Portillo.

According to the press release, on Sept. 5, 2021, the Las Cruces Police officers responded to a 911 report of a body lying on the sidewalk near the 1000 block of East Juniper. Portillo was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation it was learned that Portillo had been at Rad Retrocade Bar and Grill and at 2 a.m., an LCPD officer stopped and spoke with him who appeared to be intoxicated.

After the brief encounter, surveillance footage showed Portillo walking in the direction of his house, leaving his vehicle parked near the bar.

Video footage from several locations near where Portillo was found, showed a light in color four-door vehicle with chrome rims.

The footage showed the vehicle came to a stop by Portillo, the lights were turned off and then a movement was seen from the passenger side as the vehicle slowly drove forward, then a shot was heard, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.

According to the press release, evidence gathered at the scene, social media information and images of the suspect vehicle were disseminated to the public. Thanks to public awareness, a tip was called in and police were able to identify the owner of the vehicle and its location.

During the trial, the jury learned that three juveniles were in the vehicle with Sanchez, who was seated in the back seat on the passenger side. It was revealed that Sanchez initiated a verbal confrontation with Portillo from the vehicle, then he shot him, according to the press release.

“We are a society that is facing a gun culture of young men with firearms who are willing to use them. These young men involved in gun violence resulting in death face adult sanctions and accountability for their actions,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Dona Ana County Gerald Byers.