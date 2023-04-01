EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday night in reference to a vehicle striking a 13-year-old boy in Horizon City.

The Horizon City Police Department says they responded to the call at around 10:19 p.m. Friday night on the 14349 block of Desierto Bello Ave., stating that a Dodge Charger driven by 19-year-old Steven Gonzalez had reportedly fled the scene after allegedly striking a 13-year-old boy who was on the road.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with “serious bodily injuries”. Police also say the Dodge Charger and the driver were later located in the El Paso County.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and is facing criminal charges for accident involving personal injury or death, with a $20,000 bond, according to officials. Gonzalez was also transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility.