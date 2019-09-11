18 years later: El Paso resident, leaders reflect on Sept. 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Those killed in the terrorist attacks, and the men and women who ran to the aid, were honored at a ceremony at an El Paso fire station.

El Paso leaders, law enforcement, veterans and firefighters gathered Wednesday to reflect on 9/11 with prayers and music.

The El Paso Fire Department hosted the ceremony Wednesday morning as a large American flag waved in the blue sky at Fire Station 18, at North Loop near Yarbrough.

During the ceremony, Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino, Police Chief Greg Allen and Sheriff Richard Wiles presented a wreath at the memorial.

The fire chief said it’s important to never forget the lives lost and the heroes made. He also recalled where he was at when he heard the news of the attack on the twin towers.

“A time to look back and look at all that has changed from a tragic day where I was and what I was doing,” D’Agostino said. “I was coming on shift. I was at this very firehouse that day.”

Community members also gathered to honor the sacrifices made by first responders on that day.

People who attended the ceremony said these events are important for the future generation to be aware of the sacrifices made on Sept. 11 2001.