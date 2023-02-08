EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police released more information Wednesday on a fatal stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Noble on Thursday Feb. 2.

According to El Paso police, officers responded to Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault. The initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Jadon Robinson was taken to the emergency center suffering from multiple stab wounds. Robinson was rushed into emergency surgery but died as a result of his injuries.

Crimes Against Persons then responded to the investigation and determined there was a disagreement between Robinson and a 42-year-old homeless male in the area of Maggoffin and Noble.

A warrant for the murder was issued by Judge Meyers with a bond of $1,000,000. Crimes Against Persons Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.