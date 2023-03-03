EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Border Patrol Station Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU), have intercepted 171 migrants from four human stash houses according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In the past week, the El Paso ASU has located four different human stash houses located in surrounding areas of El Paso, TX. All 171 migrants were processed accordingly and in good health, despite the disastrous housing conditions. All of the smugglers are being apprehended by the State of Texas, according to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Feb. 26, El Paso ASU agents along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, were made aware of a property possibly retaining migrants. The property was located near Fairbanks Dr. and Highway 54, upon arrival, agents discovered 50 migrants from Guatemala, Mexico, and El Salvador inside a garage.

On Feb. 28, El Paso ASU agents attained information from Ysleta Station ASU and TDPS about a possible migrant stash house. The property was located near Pershing Dr. and Highway 54, upon arrival, agents discovered 25 migrants from Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia.

On March 1, El Paso ASU agents attained information from the previous migrant raid, with the help of Ysleta ASU. The property was located near E Paisano Dr. and Frutas Ave, upon arrival, agents discovered 78 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador. The migrants were crammed into a small house, with terrible living conditions and juveniles from Guatemala.

Finally, on March 2, in joint effort, El Paso ASU, Ysleta ASU, and Santa Teresa ASU, discovered 18 migrants in a house near Horizon, TX. The migrants were from Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, and Guatemala. Upon further investigation an individual from Ecuador had a prior conviction for 2nd degree Rape Against a child from New York in 2014. The Ecuadorian will face charges for the illegal re-entry, under 8 USC 1326.

Photo: El Paso Anti-Smuggling Unit

All these migrants are amenable to Title 42 and were deported back to Mexico, other migrants were transported to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8.