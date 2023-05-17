EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting occurred at El Cometa on Saturday, May 13, according to El Paso Police.

Police say officers were called to investigate the shooting Saturday at 2:47 a.m. and preliminary information suggested that an altercation between two men had taken place outside of El Cometa, located on 9529 Viscount.

Officers say that during the alteration, 17-year-old Brandon Jacob Perez allegedly fired a gun striking a 38-year-old man. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Crimes Against Person detectives identified Perez as the shooter through their investigation and took him into custody on Tuesday, May 16, “with the assistance of the Special Weapons and Tactics unit,” according to El Paso Police.

Perez was booked Tuesday, May 16 into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $150,000 bond.