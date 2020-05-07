17 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 204 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

As of today there are 4, 493 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, and 172 related deaths.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

65 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

77 new cases in San Juan County

The Department of Health also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

There are currently 197 individuals hospitalized and 1,125 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).