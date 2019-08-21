15,000 new homes expected to be built in far East El Paso, here’s why

The biggest growth will be in the direction of Montana Vista and Horizon City

Thousands of new homes have been forecasted to be built within the next few years as El Paso continues to expand.

Broker Juan Uribe said 15,000 new homes are expected to be built by 2025 in far East El Paso. We took a look at why it’s growing in that direction.

He said that’s one of the only places where the city can expand. Other areas around the city have natural barriers.

Places the city of El Paso can’t grow into include New Mexico, as well as the Franklin Mountains, Fort Bliss, the airport and to the south, Mexico.

Finally to the East there is an area Uribe calls paper lots. They are subdivisions developed in the 70’s and 80’s he said.

“In these subdivisions they obtained a permit and the developer never paved them or never brought any utilities,” Uribe said. “But for now, all the development is going to go around the paper lots.”

Uribe is also a commissioner for the City of El Paso in the planning department.

“And we have approved the construction of approximately 200,000 lots on Montana and Joe Battle,” he said.

Uribe said the biggest growth will be in the direction of Montana Vista and Horizon City.

Some of those areas that are currently in the county are expected to become part of the city when they become neighborhoods.