$1,500 Grants for Texas families with special needs children legislation passed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For 10-year-old El Pasoan Selah Adame learning from home has been a challenge as she has special needs.

Her mother, Lizette Adame telling KTSM 9 News that the subjects she’s struggled with the most are math and science, but the area that she has seen the biggest setback is her daughter’s social skills.

“I had incidents where I was going out to Barns and Nobles and she was regressing and having meltdowns in a lot of areas that I was no longer struggling in,” said Lizette Adame.

Her daughter, Selah has autism and she chose to keep her at home for the remainder of the school year. Saying she didn’t want her to go through a big change in the middle of the school year.

“I had made the decision already for next year for her to be back in school no matter what because I did see a huge difference in her,” said Adame.

Adame relieved to hear that there are grants available in Texas to families like hers with special needs children.

The Texas House of Representatives formally passed legislation to provide families with special needs children $1,500 grants. The money from these grants will provide additional educational support.

A bill that Texas Federation for Children has been behind and pushing for it to get passed.

“When you have special needs students many of them with very high special needs those parents they felt like they were drowning,” said Mandy Drogin the Texas State Director for the American Federation for Children. “They needed more access that they couldn’t get when they could not go into schools.”

Drogin telling KTSM 9 News the program called special Education Services was created by Governor Abbott and more than 8,000 families have already received grants since January of 2021.

Adding that what this legislation does is allow for the funding for the grants to continue. And is confident that the Governor will sign the bill.

“Everybody across the aisle has been able to come together and say you know this a really fantastic thing. These are grants for public school children that have special needs and it supplements their education that they’re getting,” said Drogin.

If you have a child with special needs and are interested in applying for the grant click here.

