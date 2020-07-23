15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso; Officials say they did not occur on the same day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is reporting 15 additional COVID-19 deaths, which is the highest single-day increase since last Thursday. However, health officials say the deaths did not occur on the same day.

Health officials say the 15 deaths occurred between the first and third week of July.

The death toll in El Paso is now 211, and according to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 50s

1 female in her 50s

3 females in their 60s

1 male in his 60s

4 males in their 70s

2 males in their 80s

1 female in her 80s

2 males in their 90s

“We are saddened by the loss of lives due to this pandemic,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The current trend we are seeing is not a positive one as the hospitalizations continue to be on the rise and unfortunately people will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease that has been attacking our most vulnerable members of our community. Three main things that have proven to mitigate the spread of this virus is wearing face coverings, social distancing and proper hygiene. People should be taking this pandemic seriously and following our recommendations and orders.”

The City also reports 204 additional cases, making the total 12,501. Of those, 3,564 cases have been reported as active, and 8,726 patients are designated as having recovered from COVID-19.

According to a release, , it is estimated that about 20 percent of the total positive cases are asymptomatic, meaning the COVID-19 positive individuals showed no symptoms and, if they did not follow preventive measures, they may have infected those around them.

As of today there are 310 patients hospitalized, 116 in the ICU, and 46 on ventilators.

Health officials urge those who have tested positive for coronavirus to remain isolated at home to help slow down the spread of the disease.