15 case of West Nile confirmed in El Paso by health officials

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials announced that the number of West Nile virus cases in El Paso has risen to 15 following the diagnosis of a man in his 80’s.
The City of El Paso Department of Public Health said the man is in his early 80’s who had underlying medical conditions.
”While the fall season is upon us, the weather is not cold enough to really make a difference when it comes to mosquito activity,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist, in a news release. “With more pleasant temperatures, residents may be spending more time outdoors and preventing mosquito-borne diseases is extremely important.”
The best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to practice the “four Ds”:
- DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.
- DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.
- DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with other diseases such as
- Zika can be active throughout the day; residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.