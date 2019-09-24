15 case of West Nile confirmed in El Paso by health officials

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials announced that the number of West Nile virus cases in El Paso has risen to 15 following the diagnosis of a man in his 80’s.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health said the man is in his early 80’s who had underlying medical conditions.

”While the fall season is upon us, the weather is not cold enough to really make a difference when it comes to mosquito activity,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist, in a news release. “With more pleasant temperatures, residents may be spending more time outdoors and preventing mosquito-borne diseases is extremely important.”

The best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to practice the “four Ds”: