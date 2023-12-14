EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department will be graduating 15 cadets from its 53rd Academy on Friday afternoon, Dec. 15.

The Police Department says the graduation ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, at the Las Cruces Convention Center located on 680 E. University Ave in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Attendance for the graduation ceremony is limited to the cadets, their families, Las Cruces police officials and invited guests.

The 15 cadets who are expected to graduate will become officer-trainees with the Las Cruces Police Department.

The graduation class includes the following:

Jose Armendariz

Daniel Dovali

Jonathan Dutton

Israel Garcia

Edgar Hernandez-Reyna

Sean Lockhart

Oscar Lopez

Gabriela Martinez

Carlos Medina

Angel Medina

Junshiro Molinar

Alex Nelson

Hernan Ramirez

Angel Torres

Joseph Vreeland

The Police Department says all 15 graduates completed rigorous training exercises and passed comprehensive state exams that made them eligible for their New Mexico peace officer certification.

“The education and training that LCPD cadets receive exceeds requirements established by the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. LCPD’s state-certified Academy provides more than 1,000 hours of law enforcement education and training. The bulk of the academy, roughly 60 percent of it, is classroom instruction while the remaining 40 percent consists of field training in and around Las Cruces,” the Police Department said in a press release.

Upon completion of the academy, the graduates are assigned to experienced field training officers who guide them for an additional 14 weeks of instruction on all three patrol shifts.



The Las Cruces Police Department says its accepting applications through Dec. 31 for its next academy.

Anyone interested in a career as a Las Cruces police officer can visit the Recruitment Website or speak with a recruiter by texting JOINLCPD to 575-376-6817.