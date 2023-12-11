EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry seized 145 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine in two separate incidents in the past week, according to a news release sent out CBP.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $664,000, according to the news release.

Photos courtesy of CBP

“Our CBP officers remain dedicated to disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics while also facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “CBP officers utilize a layered enforcement approach to disrupt significant drug loads at our ports of entry.”

On Dec. 5, CBP officers encountered a 27-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes.

CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including a screening by a CBP canine team.

A thorough search led to the discovery of multiple packages concealed in the vehicle. The packages contained a total of 87 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the CBP.

On Dec. 9, CBP officers encountered a vehicle occupied by a 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female, both Mexican citizens, who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. CBP officers selected the vehicle for inspection including screening by a CBP canine team. A thorough search led to the discovery of multiple mixed packages containing 21.75 pounds of cocaine and 36.85 pound of methamphetamine, according to CBP.

The individuals were arrested by CBP officers and were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation or to be processed accordingly, according to the news release.