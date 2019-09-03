14-year-old confesses to shooting family; handgun found

A 14-year-old has confessed to shooting five people, all members of his family, in Elkmont, AL.

Three people were confirmed dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Ridge Road. According the the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the two critical victims airlifted from the scene have died. The victims were two adults and three children.

They have reported that the 9mm handgun allegedly used by the shooter has been found. Earlier, they said that the 14-year-old was assisting them in locating the weapon.

According to investigators, the 14-year-old shooter told authorities that he was in the basement when he heard shots. But there were inconsistencies in his story. When he was questioned further, he confessed to the shooting.

The shooter was a student at Elkmont High School. School officials say extra counselors will be on campus today.

We will bring you more information on this breaking story as it becomes available.