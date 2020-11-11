14 new deaths in the borderland; Active cases near 30,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The El Paso Department of Public health reported 14 virus related deaths along with 863 new cases this morning.

According to the data on epstrong.org, the number of active cases in El Paso now stands at 29, 118.

As of now the borderland has had 67,484 positive COVID-19 cases. and 696 total deaths.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 1,091 patients hospitalized, and 279 in the ICU.

Although 37,275 people have recovered from the virus, the El Paso County continues to see a spike in cases. As a reminder, El Paso is still under the lock down put in place by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The order is to expire Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

