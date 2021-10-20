14 booked into the El Paso County Jail for soliciting prostitution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourteen individuals were arrested in El Paso for soliciting prostitution.
The suspects were booked into the El Paso County Jail and are facing felony charges.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with the El Paso Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation did an operation that targeted people involved in human trafficking and prositiution on October 5. That investigation led to the arrest of the fourteen individuals.
The individuals booked into the El Paso County Jail include:
- Michael Meadows, 50, of Rockhill, South Carolina
- Jorge A. Valenzuela, 45, of El Paso
- Cesar Guerra, 50, of El Paso
- Bryan Ernest Escobar, 33, of El Paso
- Hamad Faud Al-Ajeel, 32, of El Paso
- Kenneth Stover, 50, of Hinesville, Georgia
- Jacob Jenkins, 46, of El Paso
- Aaron Lamar Dejuan Crichlow, 32, of El Paso
- Jose Humberto Velasquez, 29, of El Paso
- Gilberto Valdivia, 40, of El Paso
- Nathan Childs, 50, of El Paso
- Victor Manuel Gerardo Garcia, 29, of El Paso
- Juan Gabriel Torrealba, 43, of El Paso
- John Alvin Quick III, 34, of El Paso
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, additional suspects were identified by Special Agents and are under investigation.
