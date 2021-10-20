14 booked into the El Paso County Jail for soliciting prostitution

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fourteen individuals were arrested in El Paso for soliciting prostitution.

The suspects were booked into the El Paso County Jail and are facing felony charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with the El Paso Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation did an operation that targeted people involved in human trafficking and prositiution on October 5. That investigation led to the arrest of the fourteen individuals.

The individuals booked into the El Paso County Jail include:

  • Michael Meadows, 50, of Rockhill, South Carolina
  • Jorge A. Valenzuela, 45, of El Paso
  • Cesar Guerra, 50, of El Paso
  • Bryan Ernest Escobar, 33, of El Paso
  • Hamad Faud Al-Ajeel, 32, of El Paso
  • Kenneth Stover, 50, of Hinesville, Georgia
  • Jacob Jenkins, 46, of El Paso
  • Aaron Lamar Dejuan Crichlow, 32, of El Paso
  • Jose Humberto Velasquez, 29, of El Paso
  • Gilberto Valdivia, 40, of El Paso
  • Nathan Childs, 50, of El Paso
  • Victor Manuel Gerardo Garcia, 29, of El Paso
  • Juan Gabriel Torrealba, 43, of El Paso
  • John Alvin Quick III, 34, of El Paso

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, additional suspects were identified by Special Agents and are under investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

10-20-21 5p Package Swindled

A look inside Jay J. Armes home ahead of weekend estate sale

Sinaloa cartel operatives moved drugs in El Paso parking lots and safe houses

10-19-21 IRS Reporting Package 6P

KTSM 6pm news update 10/19/2021

KTSM 5pm news update 10/19/2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime