130 COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; New Mexico reaches 3,213 positive tests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 239 additional COVID-19 cases, and only one came from Doña Ana County.
The state of New Mexico now has 3,213 total cases and 112 deaths related to COVID-19.
According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 133 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 68 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health also reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County.
As of today, there are 163 people hospitalized , and 734 individuals are designated as having recovered from COVID-19 by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, or shortness of breath.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 3,213 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 765
- Catron County: 1
- Chaves County: 22
- Cibola County: 47
- Colfax County: 5
- Curry County: 13
- Doña Ana County: 130
- Eddy County: 12
- Grant County: 14
- Guadalupe County: 14
- Harding County: 1
- Lea County: 10
- Lincoln County: 2
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 4
- McKinley County: 953
- Otero County: 5
- Quay County: 4
- Rio Arriba County: 14
- Roosevelt County: 8
- Sandoval County: 385
- San Juan County: 576
- San Miguel County: 2
- Santa Fe County: 98
- Sierra County: 1
- Socorro County: 42
- Taos County: 17
- Torrance County: 15
- Union County: 3
- Valencia County: 44