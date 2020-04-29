130 COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; New Mexico reaches 3,213 positive tests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 239 additional COVID-19 cases, and only one came from Doña Ana County.

The state of New Mexico now has 3,213 total cases and 112 deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

27 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Luna County

133 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

68 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County.

As of today, there are 163 people hospitalized , and 734 individuals are designated as having recovered from COVID-19 by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, or shortness of breath.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 3,213 positive tests for COVID-19: