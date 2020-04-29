130 COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County; New Mexico reaches 3,213 positive tests

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 239 additional COVID-19 cases, and only one came from Doña Ana County.

The state of New Mexico now has 3,213 total cases and 112 deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 133 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 68 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. 

As of today, there are 163 people hospitalized , and 734 individuals are designated as having recovered from COVID-19 by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: 

  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
  • Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, or shortness of breath. 

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 3,213 positive tests for COVID-19:

  • Bernalillo County: 765
  • Catron County: 1
  • Chaves County: 22
  • Cibola County: 47
  • Colfax County: 5
  • Curry County: 13
  • Doña Ana County: 130
  • Eddy County: 12
  • Grant County: 14
  • Guadalupe County: 14
  • Harding County: 1
  • Lea County: 10
  • Lincoln County: 2
  • Los Alamos County: 6
  • Luna County: 4
  • McKinley County: 953
  • Otero County: 5
  • Quay County: 4
  • Rio Arriba County: 14
  • Roosevelt County: 8
  • Sandoval County: 385
  • San Juan County: 576
  • San Miguel County: 2
  • Santa Fe County: 98
  • Sierra County: 1
  • Socorro County: 42
  • Taos County: 17
  • Torrance County: 15
  • Union County: 3
  • Valencia County: 44

