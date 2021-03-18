13-year-old accused of killing stepfather in custody; El Paso police reveal possible motive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department on Thursday released a possible motive for this week’s shooting death of a Fort Bliss soldier, allegedly at the hands of his 13-year-old stepson.

Police also revealed the boy was taken into custody and turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.

Investigators believe the teen shot Allan Edwards, 31, because Edwards had assaulted the boy’s mother.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 10500 block of McCombs Street.

Detectives said Edwards assaulted the boy’s mother earlier in the day away from the home. They said the teen witnessed what happened.

According to investigators, once back at the residence, the boy armed himself with a handgun belonging to Edwards and, when the couple began to argue, shot Edwards, killing him.

Detectives from EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons and Crimes Against Children units continue their investigations.

