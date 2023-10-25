EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, will be welcomed by dozens of prominent artists, cultural institutions, elected officials, and humanitarian organizations as she makes her journey to and across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Photo by Santiago Reyes – KTSM

From Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Monday, Nov. 6, Amal will participate in events on both sides of the border, including curated events in Marfa, TX, El Paso, TX, Nogales, AZ, Tucson, AZ, San Diego, CA, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and Tijuana, Mexico.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, 26, Amal will be in El Paso and will celebrate the city’s 150th birthday. Amal will also meet newly arrived international students at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and reflect on the 23 lives tragically lost during the Walmart mass shooting back in August of 2019.

Below is Amal’s schedule regarding her trip to El Paso:

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

Amal will visit the Healing Garden and reflect on the lives tragically lost during the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. The event will start at 5:30 p.m., located at the Healing Gardens at Ascarate Park



Thursday, Oct. 26:

Amal will start her day at UTEP’s Interdisciplinary Research Building in the heart of the Centennial Plaza where she will meet recently arrived international students. The event will start at 9 a.m., located at the Interdisciplinary Research Building at the UTEP campus.

Amal will take a very special trip to Ciudad Juárez to join local children at the city’s ‘Lights on Afterschool’ celebration in Plaza de la Mexicanidad. The event will start at 4 p.m., located at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad, in Ciudad Juárez.

Amal will participate in El Paso’s 150th birthday celebration The event will start at 7 p.m., located at J.P. Shawver Park, 8100 Independence Dr.



“At the border, Amal will meet with local officials, artistic and community leaders, groups of indigenous people, and newly arrived children and migrants to better understand how their own unique stories and experiences contribute to and define a region that has once again emerged in the national spotlight,” walkwithamal.org said.

Further information about the events along the U.S.-Mexico border and the rest of Amal’s journey across America can be found at: https://www.walkwithamal.org/events/.