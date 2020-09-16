114 new virus cases reported, 7 additional deaths

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health announced 114 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths this Wednesday morning.

Staff also reported 25 additional cases, which according to a release, are a part of delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Health.

All seven patients who passed from the virus had underlying conditions, they include:

  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 2 females in her 90s
  • 2 males in his 90s

This brings the death toll in El Paso to 474.

As of today, there have been 21,965 positive cases in the borderland and 2,837 active cases to date.

18,535 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

