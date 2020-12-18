11 Texas Tech doctors named to annual Super Doctors list

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Eleven doctors from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso were named to the annual Super Doctors in Texas list.

Only 5 percent of doctors in the state receive this designation each year. The Texas Tech join six doctors from Providence Medical Partners.

The physicians who made the list are:

Lorenzo B. Aragon, M.D., FAAFP, Medical Director of Texas State Veterans Home, Director of Inpatient Services, TTP El Paso.

Javier Corral, M.D., Oncologist, Internal Medicine, TTP El Paso.

Juan Figueroa, M.D., Critical Care Medicine Specialist, Department of Internal Medicine, TTP El Paso.

Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., President of TTUHSC El Paso and Dean of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine; Cardiologist, Department of Internal Medicine, TTP El Paso.

Charmaine Martin, M.D., Family Medicine Specialist, Department of Family and Community Medicine, TTP El Paso.

Carla A. Martinez, M.D., FACOG, Maternal Medical Director, University Medical Center of El Paso Level IV Maternal Care, Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, TTP El Paso.

Armando D. Meza, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist, Department of Internal Medicine, TTP El Paso.

Jennifer Molokwu, M.D., M.P.H., Family Medicine Specialist, Department of Family Medicine, TTP El Paso.

Peter M. Thompson, M.D., M.S., Director of Southwest Brain Bank, TTUHSC El Paso; Psychiatrist, Department of Psychiatry, TTP El Paso.

Alan H. Tyroch, M.D., Chief of Surgery and Trauma Medical Director, TTP El Paso.

Justin M. Wright, M.D., Family Medicine Specialist, Department of Family Medicine, TTP El Paso.

“It’s a huge honor, especially for such a young campus. It highlights the high regard the TTP El Paso doctors are held in by their peers around the state,” Lange said. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of an institution that has this level of expertise. And I would add there are many other individuals at TTUHSC El Paso and TTP El Paso who are equally as talented. It’s not only an honor to have them as a part of the university but also to be among great physicians.”

TTP El Paso is the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with more than 250 specialists and subspecialists providing care for the entire family at several locations across El Paso.

