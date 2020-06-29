$11 million in liquid meth found under passenger bus at Texas border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents discovered more than $11 million worth of liquid methamphetamine inside a commercial bus on Saturday in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The bus was crossing into the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday at the Camino Real Port of Entry.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, a canine inspected the bus and officers conducted a non-intrusive imaging system inspection before finding 566 pounds of liquid meth in the luggage compartment in the bottom part of the bus. The drugs were worth approximately $11,317,534.
“Securing the passenger environment is a critical mission for CBP, and this significant methamphetamine seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful travel,” Eagle Pass Port Director Paul Del Rincon said.
CBP seized the narcotics and bus. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents took over the case.
