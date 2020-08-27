11 deaths, 150 new cases reported in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 11 new deaths this morning but notes that seven of those did not occur on the same day.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 50s

1 male in his 60s

1 male in his 70s

1 female in her 70s

4 females in their 80s

1 male in his 90s

2 females in their 90s

The death toll in El Paso is now at 410.

Today, the city also reports 150 additional cases along with 22 weeks-old cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso to 19,753.

There are currently 131 people hospitalized, 51 in the ICU, and 28 on ventilators.

So far 82 percent of the people who have contracted the virus are now designated as having recovered, while 3,102 cases are being reported as active.

