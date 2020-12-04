102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The local runoff elections are now just nine days away. All eyes on are on the race for Mayor of El Paso.

With the runoff election quickly approaching, KTSM spoke with both mayoral candidates who shared some final points as to why they believe they should earn your vote.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and former Mayor Oscar Leeser said they're focusing on major challenges the city is going through during the pandemic. One of them - our local economy.

Leeser said when he was in office, he brought the unemployment rate down from 9% to 3.4%, "Right now, I can tell you that the unemployment rate is back over 9% and that people talk about that. We know how to bring that down, we know how to create jobs. We will work to make sure that we are in people's business and they can trust to come to El Paso."

Margo said the city's budget was reduced by $16 million this year and had no increase on taxes. The current Mayor also added attracting more commercial and corporate investment will be key to creating an ideal tax base, and that there were many challenges left "undone" when he took office.

"We completed 222 projects of those quality of life bond projects since I've been Mayor, and he completed 8. We've had more jobs come in even despite of the pandemic than he did," Margo explained, "We've had a net of $4,155. His, according to economic development statistics that the City gave me, was a total of $2,604. I know he talks his $18,000 and all that but that's not correct. That's bogus."