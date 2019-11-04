$100K in scholarships awarded to EPISD teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED) presented the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) a grant to help more students graduate from high school prepared to thrive in college.

According to an EPISD NEWS release, this $100K grant will allow high school teachers to complete their master’s degrees in their subject areas, allowing them to teach certified dual-credit courses throughout EPISD.

“This initiative aligns with our efforts to invest in teacher development, as well as our goal to set up more students for success in college”, said Richard Castro, Chairman of CREEED in EPISD release.

The Accelerated Certification of Teachers (ACT El Paso) has been supporting approximately 365 area teachers since 2015, the release said.

EPISD release says, this grant will double the numbers of certified teachers in dual-credit courses and will support nearly five times as many EPISD teachers than the previous grant given back in 2017.

“Thanks to CREEED’s generous grant, this year we will be able to support 50 of our teachers who are studying to become certified in dual credit courses. Those 50 teachers will then help hundreds of students earn college credit while they are still in high school”, EPISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera said in the release.

Executive Director at CREEED, Eddie Rodriguez says they recognize the barriers students face in our region, which is why they will continue to invest their resources into initiatives and practices that will lead to better outcomes for the students.