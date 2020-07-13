1,000 CDC employees sign letter to combat racism within the agency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advocating to eradicate more than COVID-19, they want to end racism and discrimination within their organization.

According to NPR, more than 1,000 current employees at the CDC signed a letter on Monday that calls for the federal agency to confront a culture of “ongoing and recurring acts of racism and discrimination” against Black employees.

The letter was sent to CDC Director Robert Redfield at the end of June in which the signatories called for change amid the pandemic’s disproportionate and devastating impact on people of color and in light of civil unrest pursuant to the deaths of Ahmad Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

“In light of the recent calls for justice across this country and around the world, we, as dedicated public health professionals, can no longer stay silent to the widespread acts of racism and discrimination within CDC that are, in fact, undermining the agency’s core mission,” reads the letter.

As of Sunday night, almost ten percent of the agency’s employees signed the letter – and that figure continues to rise.

“Systemic racism is not just a concept perpetrated outside these walls,” the letter reads. “It is a crushing reality for people of color in their daily lived experiences here at CDC.”

The letter asks for meaningful action to be taken at the CDC that includes diversifying leadership, address racism endemic in the CDC culture, and to declare racism a public health crisis.

Last week, the CDC faced harsh criticism after the New York Times revealed troubling race data that was obtained by suing the agency.

The data is incomplete but ominous.

In the U.S., Black and Latinos are at least twice as likely to die from COVID-19 and three times more likely to contract the virus than white people.

The letter reflects the CDC employees’ anguish.

“We are hurt. We are angry. We are exhausted,” wrote the authors.

“And ultimately, we fear that, despite the global protests, little will be done to address the systemic racism we face each and every day.”