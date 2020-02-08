100-year-old Crockett Elementary School gets 21st-century classrooms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crockett Elementary school is celebrating its 100 year anniversary by unveiling renovations made possible by the El Paso Independent School District’s 2016 Bond.

The renovations are worth more than $10 million dollars. They include interactive tech filled classrooms and more.

“There’s like TVs, chairs that roll,” said Annaliese Avina, a 5th grade Crockett Elementary student.

Crockett Elementary School Classroom.

EPISD said both teaching and learning has changed over the years.

“We want kids to be literally mobile in their classrooms. It’s no longer about sitting in their desks and rows and staring at a chalkboard,” said Melissa Martinez, an EPISD Spokesperson.

EPISD said as it brought Crockett into the 21st century, but also wanted to maintain the history of the 100-year-old building.

“It is a bit of a unique challenge to renovate while still making it look like it did in 1920,” said Martinez.

The same windows that were at the school in 1920 are the same ones that can be seen today, just refurbished.

Crockett Elementary 1920

Crockett Elementary 2020



“That’s what’s exciting to them is that they are able now to take advantage of all of those things 21st-century learning has to offer,” said Martinez. “And for us adults that are appreciative of the history of this building we are able to really look back and look at the beauty of this building and how well it’s been maintained.”

Other updates include new bus and parent drop-offs, a new playground, ceiling, LED lighting and of course tech classrooms.

The total cost was $10.3 million under the $11 million dollar budget from the voter-approved 2016 bond project.

EPISD said with the renovations they are sure Crockett will be around for another 100 years.