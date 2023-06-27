State Sen. Cesar Blanco hands out fans to 100 seniors during the third annual “Beat the Heat” event.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — State Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, delivered 100 fans to economically disadvantaged senior citizens during his third annual “Beat the Heat” event.

“Our current heat wave in El Paso poses serious health risks to some of our community’s most vulnerable senior citizens. That’s why it’s so important to help out vulnerable senior citizens with an effective and simple solution to help them beat the heat this summer,” Blanco said. “I had a great time personally distributing these free box fans and delivering this much-needed relief from the heat to our seniors for the third year in a row.”

State Sen. Cesar Blanco handed out 100 fans to senior citizens during the third annual “Beat the Heat” event. Photos courtesy of Sen. Blanco’s office

More than 80 percent of the estimated 12,000 people in the United States who die of heat-related causes annually are over age 60, according to a news release sent out by Blanco’s office.

Because people age 60 and over tend to have more chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, elevated temperatures make it harder to cool off the body, the release added.

Blanco also added, “I want to thank our sponsors and partners, El Paso Electric and Sweet Home Adult Daycare, for donating box fans and identifying our constituents in need. I am always inspired by our community’s generosity.”