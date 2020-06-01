10 new cases reported in Doña Ana County; one death reported in Otero County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing their total count to 476.

New Mexico state health officials announced 113 additional positive tests for COVID-19, and six deaths, Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is now 7,800 with a total of 362 related deaths, a release said.

As of today there are 131 people hospitalized, and 2,888 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

35 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

The Department of Health on Monday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 40s from McKinley County.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s in Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).