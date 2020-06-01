1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

10 new cases reported in Doña Ana County; one death reported in Otero County

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County reports 10 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing their total count to 476.

New Mexico state health officials announced 113 additional positive tests for COVID-19, and six deaths, Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is now 7,800 with a total of 362 related deaths, a release said.

As of today there are 131 people hospitalized, and 2,888 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 37 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County

The Department of Health on Monday also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s in Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Protesters and police clash at Memorial Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters and police clash at Memorial Park"

Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions"

Chico now does Parades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chico now does Parades"

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America"

El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz