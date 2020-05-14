10 new cases reported in Doña Ana County; one death from Otero County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 143 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and eleven additional deaths.

As of today, there are 5,503 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico and 242 deaths.

There are currently 209 individuals in the hospital, and 1,576 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

According to a release and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

52 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Valencia County

3 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 20s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 100s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

Previously reported numbers included 4 cases that were duplicates, 3 from McKinley County and 1 from Sandoval County – these errors have been corrected., a release said.

The Department of Health currently reports at the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 24

Otero County Processing Center: 39

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).