10 individuals from across the Borderland are facing felony charges after an anti-prostitution sting.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ten suspects across the Borderland are now facing felony charges after the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an anti-prostitution operation, the agency announced Sunday night, June 25.

The operation was conducted June 21-22 and was spearheaded by the Criminal Investigations Division of DPS.

“The goal of the operation was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize prostitutes,” read a release announcing the operation and the arrests. “Also, to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by utilizing the Internet to solicit sexual acts from minors and adults.”

The following adults were arrested and booked into El Paso County Jail.

Kevin Larry, aka Larry Bertrand, 41, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

John Enrique Cordova, 38, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Francisco Camacho Jr., aka Francisco Martinez, 29, of Socorro, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Carlos Eduardo Ortiz, 22, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Terry Roland Green, 47, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Pedro Martin Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Las Cruces, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Manuel Alejandro Rivera, 39, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Benjamin Olivares Mendoza, 49, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Humberto Valenzuela, 37, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony;

Javier Arturo Trejo, 65, of El Paso, solicitation of prostitution, state jail felony.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation: DPS (special agents and Highway Patrol); Homeland Security Investigations; Border Patrol; Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission; Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Division; the Western District of Texas United States Attorney Office; and the Border Prosecution Unit for the El Paso District Attorney’s Office.