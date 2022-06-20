EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In August of 2021, a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed after water flooded into their basement during heavy rain in Central El Paso.

Nearly one year later, balloons can be seen in the front yard of the home, as the family says Sunday would’ve been the little girl’s 3rd birthday.

“She would have been three,” said Fred Marin, the grandfather of the toddler and husband of the woman killed.

“Dorothy was my wife and Rose was my granddaughter. Rose was real special to us all,” said Fred Marin.

Fred shares that he and Dorothy had been married for over 40 years.

Rose and Dorothy

“Miss her a lot, miss her a lot, but you know a lot of friends and family, I have to say how grateful I am to all of El Paso but especially my close friends and family they have been great and comforting,” said Marin, as he fought back tears.

Marin showed KTSM 9 News the side of his home where water went over the rock wall then broke the windows, flooding the basement and eventually collapsing the wall.

“Pretty much right afterward we cleaned up the inside, broke out all the windows, the ones that weren’t broken out. These were totally broken out but the other side also just to help clean up, get everything out of there. Because it was all the way up to the top it was eight feet of water in there, the whole backyard was full,” Marin shared.

The windows of the basement boarded up with plywood, as monsoon season has begun, Marin says rain is a concern.

“I know that our fence that fell that night of flood is still down and it would probably if it flooded again, if we got as much rain it would go into the house one more time so were concerned about that.”

Marin still lives in the home, saying it has been in his family for years.

Damage done to Fred Marin’s home.

