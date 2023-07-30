EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and another suffered minor injuries after a motor vehicle crash Sunday morning, July 30 in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of Eastlake and Rojas in far East El Paso.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was unconscious and deputies requested medical personnel at the scene. The driver was then taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

In addition, the Special Traffic Investigators, which is the unit that investigates fatal or serious crashes, was requested at the scene.

No further information has been released on who was injured or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, KTSM is working to learn more details and update it.