EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night, Sept. 15, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say the incident happened at Yarbrough and San Jose in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

There is no information about what led up to the crash.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.