UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash on Transmountain early Tuesday morning, Dec. 5.

Special Traffic Investigators responded to Transmountain and Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park regarding the collision.

The crash closed the westbound lanes on Transmountain for hours.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.