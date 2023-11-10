FINAL UPDATE: A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says the vehicle fell off the side of Transmountain. There were two patients involved.

One of the patients refused transport and the other person was transported with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

UPDATE: All eastbound lanes on Loop 375 East at mile marker 19 are now open, according to TxDOT.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured after a collision along Transmountain early Friday morning, Nov. 10, according to fire dispatch.

Fire dispatch says the call came in just after 4 a.m. Friday morning, and one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

TxDOT is currently reporting that all eastbound lanes are closed at Loop 375 East at mile marker 19 and clearing time is until further notice.