EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle ATV crash Wednesday night, Aug. 30 in the desert area off the end of Memorial Pines Ln., according to the Sunland Park Fire Department social media platform X, formerly known as Twiter.

Photos credit by the Sunland Park Fire Department

The Sunland Park Fire says an ATV and a dirt bike collided head-on in the desert. No further information is available.

