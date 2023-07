EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are currently investigating a stabbing in Central El Paso.

The stabbing happened on Piedras Street and Wyoming Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

One person was transported to a local hospital however it’s unclear if the individual suffered serious injuries.

Police say the call came in at 2:20 a.m. and no arrests have been made.

No further information is available. This story will be updated once we learn more.