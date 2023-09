EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital after a shooting happened in Central El Paso late Thursday night, Sept. 21.

Police say they responded just before midnight to the 2300 block of N Copia.

Police say the call came in at around 11:51 p.m. A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department said the person suffered life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.