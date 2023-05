EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting was reported in Northeast El Paso early Tuesday morning, according to El Paso Police.

The call came in at 1:09 a.m. and police were dispatched to a neighborhood on Sunstone Street near Dyer and Angora Loop.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KTSM as we will update this story once we gather more information.