EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing through a fence and into a building Thursday morning, June 15 in Las Cruces, according to Las Cruces Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., LCFD say firefighters were dispatched to the report of a vehicle that crashed into a building at the intersection of Three Crosses Avenue and Alameda Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews found a car that crashed through a wooden fence and into a small, detached storage building.

The driver of the car was provided first aid and then transported to a local hospital.

LCFD say the building suffered significant structural damage and was in danger of collapsing into an adjacent mobile home.

LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team constructed temporary bracing to help support the walls of the damaged building.

In addition, a towing service safely removed the vehicle without causing further damage to the storage building or the nearby mobile home. Damage estimates have yet to be determined.