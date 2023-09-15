EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle in far East El Paso on Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, El Paso Police reported.

The crash happened at Firehouse and Saul Kleinfeld. That’s near Montwood High School.

Police did not say how badly injured the person was who was taken to the hospital or what led up to the crash.

Special Traffic Investigations, which looks into serious and fatal crashes, is on the scene, according to police.