One person transported to the hospital after a family disturbance at the Album Park Apartment complex in East El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after what police are calling an aggravated “family violence disturbance” in East El Paso.

The incident happened along the 2600 block of Yarbrough at the Album Park Apartrment complex. That’s near Eastwood High.

The police did not say how seriously the person was injured, what led up to the disturbance or if anyone has been arrested.

Fire officials, however, confirmed to KTSM that one person was transported with serious injuries.

KTSM is working to learn more details and will update this story when we learn more.