EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting along U.S. 54 at Paisano near the Bridge of the Americas in South-Central El Paso on Friday afternoon, June 16, according to El Paso Fire Department officials.

El Paso Police are on the scene, securing the area. Motorists are told to expect closures in the area.

Police have confirmed one person has been detained “for investigative purposes.”

TxDOT says U.S. 54 South before the I-10 West interchange is open, but U.S. 54 South to Loop 375 is now closed. Thru traffic is exiting at the Paisano exit 20A.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

KTSM has reached out to El Paso Police for additional information.